Total (EPA:FP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.81 ($69.55).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €50.09 ($58.24) on Friday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €48.43.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.