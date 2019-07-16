Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.13

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.21 million and $29,070.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00268589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.01180537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00107968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

