The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $22.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 85,894 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
