The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $22.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 85,894 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 717,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

