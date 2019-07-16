Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.46.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 74,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 496,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.19. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

