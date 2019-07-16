Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.