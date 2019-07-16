Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.71 ($9.30).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON STAN opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.94. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.76.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford purchased 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.