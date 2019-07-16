Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.71 ($9.30).
LON STAN opened at GBX 717 ($9.37) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.94. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.76.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
