Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (OTCMKTS:LMAT) Head to Head Contrast

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -87.17% -45.91% -40.50% LeMaitre Vascular 20.92% 16.76% 14.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.96 million 22.14 -$1.92 million N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 5.52 $22.94 million $0.84 35.30

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Spectral Medical does not pay a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and LeMaitre Vascular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 1 0 2.25

LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Spectral Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

