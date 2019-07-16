Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.41 ($44.66).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €29.95 ($34.83) on Friday. Software has a 52 week low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 52 week high of €44.19 ($51.38). The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

