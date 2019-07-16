SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $24.52 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

