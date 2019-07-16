Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital lowered Smith & Nephew to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.69).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,754 ($22.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,767 ($23.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,704.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.