SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on SLS International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded SLS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About SLS International

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

