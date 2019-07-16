SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

