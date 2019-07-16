SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.79).

SHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get SIG alerts:

LON SHI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.65). 510,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a market cap of $745.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.75. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.