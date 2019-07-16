Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 373,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

