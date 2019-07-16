Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Expands By 11.4%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 30th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 47,300 shares of company stock worth $71,921 in the last quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

