Short Interest in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rises By 12.5%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 30th total of 2,034,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $269,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $11,561,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

