Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 0.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €139.90 ($162.67) and last traded at €138.80 ($161.40), approximately 35,568 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €138.10 ($160.58).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.93.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.