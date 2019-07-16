SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.226 per share. This is a boost from SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

