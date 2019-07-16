Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $99.70.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.58 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.