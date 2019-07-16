Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.58 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,785,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,753,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,944,000 after buying an additional 61,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

