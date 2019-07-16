Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.10. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 212,818 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

