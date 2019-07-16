RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Miton UK Microcap Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.55 ($8.29).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.76) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 654 ($8.55). The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.48.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.