RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Miton UK Microcap Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.55 ($8.29).

Shares of RSA stock opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.76) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 654 ($8.55). The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.48.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

