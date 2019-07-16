Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,996.54 ($39.16).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,553.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,766.50 ($36.15).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

