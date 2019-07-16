Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,800” Price Target for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of to a hold rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,817.50 ($49.88).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,925.50 ($38.23) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,880.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

