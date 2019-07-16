Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.10. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,267.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,417 shares of company stock valued at $472,808. 83.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 263.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

