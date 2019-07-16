RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Puxin (NASDAQ:NEW) Critical Contrast

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman 10.77% 35.60% 6.39% Puxin -31.06% -89.64% -18.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Puxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 2.72 $20.79 million $0.40 22.15 Puxin $324.07 million 1.42 -$121.21 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RISE Education Cayman and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 2 0 0 2.00 Puxin 0 1 1 0 2.50

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Puxin has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 411.33%. Given Puxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Puxin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

