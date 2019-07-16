Reviewing AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Infinera (OTCMKTS:INFN)

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AltiGen Communications and Infinera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinera 2 7 2 1 2.17

Infinera has a consensus price target of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 147.90%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

Profitability

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltiGen Communications 96.04% 108.13% 81.90% Infinera -29.68% -20.02% -9.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltiGen Communications and Infinera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltiGen Communications $10.00 million 2.71 $9.84 million N/A N/A Infinera $943.38 million 0.54 -$214.29 million ($0.64) -4.47

AltiGen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera.

Risk and Volatility

AltiGen Communications has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, which offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera hiT 7300, mTera Series, 7100 Series, 7090 Family, and 8600 Series; Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera Groove G30; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

