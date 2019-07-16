Revain (R) Price Reaches $0.0903

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Revain has a total market cap of $43.73 million and $1.35 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, BitForex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00270704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.01177108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00107616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

