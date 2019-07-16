REPO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,619.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. REPO has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $21,619.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 71.3% against the US dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00273394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.01170934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00107986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

