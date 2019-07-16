Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.40

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.40 and last traded at $158.89, with a volume of 150361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

