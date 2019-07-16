Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 1,101,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,569. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $363.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.44 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 49.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,158,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,435,000 after buying an additional 73,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,678,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,506,000 after buying an additional 515,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,160,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,791,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after buying an additional 529,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,384,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

