R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. R C M Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

