Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) versus Artisan Partners Asset Management (NASDAQ:APAM) Head-To-Head Review

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.57 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $828.60 million 2.70 $158.30 million $2.94 9.80

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 18.48% 172.79% 23.64%

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

