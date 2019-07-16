Populous Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006591 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00271130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.01185407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00108183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Mercatox, Livecoin, Kucoin, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

