Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

PII traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $125.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,634,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 288,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 284,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 353.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 221,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

