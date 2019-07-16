Pivotal Research Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $500.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.73.

Charter Communications stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 60.2% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

