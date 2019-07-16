Phonecoin (PHON) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $16,828.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.01178218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00109059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 88,768,812 coins and its circulating supply is 88,368,562 coins. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

