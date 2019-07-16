Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. 1,431,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Pentair’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

