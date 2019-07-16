Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 20.43% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

