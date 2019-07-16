PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,879,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the previous session’s volume of 283,298 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Compass Point downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The stock has a market cap of $444.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $28.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,637.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 103,699 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 523,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,567,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 304,206 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

