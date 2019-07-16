Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $192.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.97. The stock had a trading volume of 530,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,092,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,930,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 331.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

