Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$49.50 at CIBC

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.31.
TSE:PKI opened at C$44.17 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$31.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.45. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.96.
In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,934,230.99. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total transaction of C$156,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,912.82.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
