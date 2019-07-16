Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$49.50 at CIBC

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.31.

TSE:PKI opened at C$44.17 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$31.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.45. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.96.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,934,230.99. Also, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total transaction of C$156,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,912.82.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

