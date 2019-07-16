Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PKOH stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $233,798.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,497.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1,878.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

