Pandacoin Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $453.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

