One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. One Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.70.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

