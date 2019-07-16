Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $4,155,316.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,315. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 451,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

