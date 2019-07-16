Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $622-623 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.95 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 409,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

