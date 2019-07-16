NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNOW. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 861,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.45. NOW has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. NOW’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of NOW by 14.4% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 199,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of NOW by 61.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.