Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, approximately 5,027,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,933,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

NE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The company has a market cap of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Noble had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,364,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,134,000 after acquiring an additional 970,599 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Noble by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

