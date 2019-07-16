Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Nlight posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.75.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,370 shares of company stock valued at $591,067. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 112.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,503. The company has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. Nlight has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $43.63.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

