Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.60 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $403.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,486 shares of company stock worth $60,955,416. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

